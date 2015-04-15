Cardinals media manager saves Tillman's locker from renovations

Published: Apr 15, 2015 at 05:17 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • AZCardinals.com reported that the locker of late Cardinals player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman was barely spared during renovations at the team's training facility. Jim Omohundro, the team's broadcast and new media manager, saved the locker from destruction. Per team officials, the locker will be put on display.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: X-factor for each of the 14 teams

As we head into the 2021 NFL playoffs, who is poised to emerge in this searing tournament spotlight? Bucky Brooks identifies one X-factor for each of the 14 postseason teams.
news

NFL COVID-19 Testing Results and Vaccination Rates: Dec. 26, 2021- Jan. 8, 2022

news

Ranking the 14 playoff quarterbacks based on NGS' new Passing Score metric

Using its new Passing Score metrics, the Next Gen Stats team ranks all 14 playoff QBs. Only three passers earned marks in the 90s -- and MVP-candidate Tom Brady wasn't one of them. 
news

Next Gen Stats: Intro to Passing Score metric

The Next Gen Stats team provides an introduction to Passing Score, a new metric for evaluating the performance of NFL quarterbacks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW