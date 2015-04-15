Cardinals media manager saves Tillman's locker from renovations

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- AZCardinals.com reported that the locker of late Cardinals player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman was barely spared during renovations at the team's training facility. Jim Omohundro, the team's broadcast and new media manager, saved the locker from destruction. Per team officials, the locker will be put on display.
- Former NFL linebacker Dhani Jones wrote an op-ed article for The Washington Post in which he advocated replacing hardshell helmets with leather helmets in order to make football safer.
- Titans Online reported that team representatives helped the Tennessee State Parks' Junior Ranger Program.
- AtlantaFalcons.com reported that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan helped to raise $90,000 for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Center through his charity golf tournament.
- The Washington Post's Workblog reported on a study that found NFL players file for bankruptcy as often as Americans overall do.
- The Associated Press reported that a new settlement in a concussions lawsuit with the NCAA has been proposed.
- The Lakeshore Weekly News reported on "Project Neck," a program working to strengthen neck muscles in high school athletes in order to attempt to prevent concussions.
