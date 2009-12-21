Cardinals LT Gandy out 3 to 6 weeks after sports hernia surgery

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals left tackle Mike Gandy has undergone surgery to repair a sports hernia.
Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said the operation was performed Friday in Philadelphia and the recovery time is expected to be three to six weeks. Whisenhunt said no decision has been made on whether to keep Gandy on the active roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve.
Gandy has been bothered by the injury for several weeks. He missed the Dec. 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings but came back for the Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers. However, Gandy left the game in the third quarter. He has been replaced by Jeremy Bridges.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press