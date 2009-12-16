Cardinals lose safety Ware for season, add kicker Nugent

Published: Dec 16, 2009 at 07:14 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals placed safety Matt Ware on season-ending injured reserve and signed kicker Mike Nugent on Wednesday.

Ware, a backup who played in nickel defense situations, injured his right knee during Monday night's 23-9 loss at San Francisco. He's in his sixth NFL season, the last four with Arizona.

The Cardinals signed Nugent because regular kicker Neil Rackers has been bothered by a groin injury.

Nugent was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 5 after he missed two field-goal attempt during a 16-13 loss to the Washington Redskins. He signed with the Bucs as a free agent after spending four seasons with the New York Jets.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Jaguars must do to help struggling Trevor Lawrence; Cowboys' Micah Parsons for DPOY?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains what the Jaguars need to do to help Trevor Lawrence rebound from a rough first 10 games of his NFL career. Plus, a look at Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons' case for Defensive Player of the Year, a new candidate for the title of WR1 and a playoff contender's sagging pass defense.
news

Two bubble teams that WILL make NFL playoffs; projections I like/dislike for Week 12

As we approach December, playoff races in the AFC and NFC remain wide open. With that in mind, Cynthia Frelund identifies one bubble team from each conference that projects as postseason material.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) to miss Week 12 matchup vs. Patriots

An-already thin Titans offense has lost another key piece entering Week 13.
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White out for season with torn ACL 

The Bills will be without one of their best defensive players for the remainder of the 2021 season. CB ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Buffalo's Thanksgiving win over the Saints.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW