Cardinals lose safety Ware for season, add kicker Nugent

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals placed safety Matt Ware on season-ending injured reserve and signed kicker Mike Nugent on Wednesday.
Ware, a backup who played in nickel defense situations, injured his right knee during Monday night's 23-9 loss at San Francisco. He's in his sixth NFL season, the last four with Arizona.
The Cardinals signed Nugent because regular kicker Neil Rackers has been bothered by a groin injury.
Nugent was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 5 after he missed two field-goal attempt during a 16-13 loss to the Washington Redskins. He signed with the Bucs as a free agent after spending four seasons with the New York Jets.
