Cardinals lose Chris Johnson, Tyvon Branch to IR

Per the NFL's new rule, teams can designate one player to return from injured reserve after eight weeks, which means either Johnson or Branch may be available for the Dec. 4 home game versus the Washington Redskins. A source informed of the team's decision to place Johnson on the injured-reserved list confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo that it's possible the running back will return depending on his recovery and the state of the Cardinals' backfield in December.