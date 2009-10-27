Cardinals looking to prove they were not just a one-year wonder

The Cardinals can put a stranglehold on the NFC West. Maybe the Seahawks thought last season was an abberation, and that they would come back healthy this season, but they just got kicked at home by the Cardinals. That was a mesage win for Arizona.

The second aspect to consider for the Cardinals is that they just traveled East to beat the Giants on the road. The Cardinals are now 3-0 on the road this season, and that's a big deal. I feel like they're starting to figure out what they want to do offensively. They've been steadfast about trying to run the ball more, but I think they'll be more judicious about it now. They're going to say, 'You know what? We're going to throw the ball. That's what we do.' They'll run just enough to keep some idea of balance.

Last but not least is the defense. They are really playing under new coordinator Bill Davis. That was impressive what they did againts the Giants.

I understand there's talk about a Super Bowl hangover, but it seems like the Cardinals are coming out of it. A lot of teams never come out of that. They're a force to be reckoned with now.