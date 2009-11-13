Cardinals LBs Hayes, Okeafor doubtful vs. Seahawks; game sold out

Published: Nov 13, 2009 at 10:15 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals starting linebackers Gerald Hayes and Chike Okeafor are doubtful for Sunday's game against the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

Neither player has practiced this week because of back injuries. Hayes would miss his second consecutive game if he can't play.

Ali Highsmith started in place of Hayes at inside linebacker last Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Bertrand Berry is Okeafor's backup at outside linebacker.

Starting left tackle Mike Gandy (pelvis) was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday. If Gandy can't play, it would break a string of 28 consecutive games that Arizona has had the same offensive line. Jeremy Bridges is Gandy's backup.

It took another 24-hour deadline extension from the NFL, but the Cardinals sold out the game against the Seahawks. The Cardinals have sold out all of their games in Glendale since moving there from Tempe in 2006.

