Around the NFL

Cardinals LB Kevin Minter: When will we wake up?

Published: Nov 21, 2016 at 12:58 AM

Last night, while Carson Palmer was getting pummeled by the Vikings at the end of a 30-24 loss in Minneapolis, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians looked more baffled and dejected than we've seen after any loss in his previous three seasons with the team.

Linebacker Kevin Minter summed up that feeling quite well in an interview with the Arizona Republic.

"When are we going to wake up?" Minter said. "When are we going to finally do what we know we can do?"

The Cardinals (4-5-1) remain this season's biggest mystery. In nearly all of their wins and losses this season, they have shown stretches of the behemoth they were just a year ago. The same held true Sunday against the Vikings when they put up 124 yards on the ground. David Johnson was gaining nearly five yards per carry. Combined with an increasingly healthy Carson Palmer and Arians' play calling, this is a recipe for victory in the NFL nine times out of 10.

Arizona, however, is finally catching up to all of its good fortune.

"It's hard to win, period, in the National Football League," Larry Fitzgerald said. "It's damn hard. These guys, every single week, prepare just like we prepare. You have to go out there and earn victories in the National Football League. No one is going to lay out for you. You have to be able to make it happen. Unfortunately, we haven't done that enough this year."

With their playoff odds severely diminished, it will be interesting to see what this team is like down the stretch. Arizona took the typical risks and calculations of a team that was a step away from the Super Bowl. Almost like the star-studded 2011 Jets coming off two straight title game appearances, they are finding out that nothing is guaranteed. While we know Arians is an excellent coach, we will find out just how good he is over these final games against the Falcons, Redskins, Dolphins, Saints, Seahawks and Rams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Belichick on whether Cam Newton or Mac Jones will start Week 1: 'We still have a lot of decisions to make'

Following the Patriots' 22-20 win over the Giants on Sunday, coach Bill Belichick said he has yet to determine who'll be his starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Dolphins. Rookie Mac Jones' latest showing only made it a tougher call to go with incumbent Cam Newton.
news

Niners preview explosive potential of two-quarterback rotation in win over Raiders

Sunday's preseason finale presented the 49ers one last chance to tinker with their quarterbacks before the quarters start counting -- and Kyle Shanahan took full advantage.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways, starting with Jaguars-Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes praises Chiefs' O-line following impressive preseason

The Chiefs new O-line has shown promise through three preseason games. Patrick Mahomes believes they'll be even better as the regular season wanes on.
news

Texans S Justin Reid calls opportunity to fill in as emergency kicker a 'dream come true'

With Ka'imi Fairbairn out due to injury, Texans safety Justin Reid was given the chance to be a unique dual-threat against the Bucs to close the preseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 29

The Vikings will be without TE Irv Smith to begin the year. Plus, other news around the NFL.
news

Vikings safety Harrison Smith signs four-year extension worth up to $64M

Minnesota's star safety is staying in the Twin Cities for the foreseeable future. The Vikings agreed to terms with Harrison Smith on a four-year, $64 million extension through 2025.
news

Jets acquiring Shaq Lawson from Texans in trade

New York is replacing one Lawson with another. After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson for the season, the Jets are trading for former first-round pick Shaq Lawson.
news

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders enthralled with uptempo offense: 'It's going to be an exciting year for sure'

Entering his first season with the Bills, Emmanuel Sanders already is loving his experience in Brian Daboll's uptempo offense.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton will miss some games with neck injury

The Colts could be without receiver ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ to begin the regular season.
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins out for season with torn ACL

The Ravens will be without ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ for the entirety of the 2021 regular season.
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo tests Sunday after exiting win vs. Washington with knee injury

﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ suffered a potentially serious injury early in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Washington Football Team. The Ravens RB was helped off the field, putting no weight on his left leg. The severity of the injury remained unclear after the game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW