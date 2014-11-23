Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald won't play vs. Seahawks

Larry Fitzgerald hasn't worked this week due to an MCL sprain, and he won't play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Fitzgerald ends a streak of 110 consecutive games played.
Though sidelined, Fitzgerald remained focused on the team ahead of Sunday's contest:
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that "it would take a miracle" for the wide receiver to suit up, and the veteran receiver was pushing hard to be on the field. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the miracle didn't come.
Fitzgerald's absence will be a big blow to Arizona's passing attack, which uses the attention demanded by the veteran receiver on crossing and dig routes to take deep shots to Michael Floyd and John Brown.