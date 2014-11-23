Around the NFL

Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald won't play vs. Seahawks

Published: Nov 23, 2014 at 05:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Larry Fitzgerald hasn't worked this week due to an MCL sprain, and he won't play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Fitzgerald ends a streak of 110 consecutive games played.

Though sidelined, Fitzgerald remained focused on the team ahead of Sunday's contest:

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that "it would take a miracle" for the wide receiver to suit up, and the veteran receiver was pushing hard to be on the field. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the miracle didn't come.

Fitzgerald's absence will be a big blow to Arizona's passing attack, which uses the attention demanded by the veteran receiver on crossing and dig routes to take deep shots to Michael Floyd and John Brown.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says 'all signs' point to 'MNF' being his last regular-season home game

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 30

The Colts activated three players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Joe Burrow: Bengals have 'big opportunity' to win AFC North with victory over Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the cusp of their first playoff berth since 2015. Second-year QB Joe Burrow said Wednesday he knows the stakes when they face the Chiefs this Sunday.
news

Falcons' Kyle Pitts chasing Mike Ditka's rookie TE record 

Kyle Pitts has quietly put together a monster rookie season in Atlanta. The Falcons star is just 128 yards from breaking Mike Ditka's NFL record for yards in a season by a first-year tight end
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers highlight Players of the Month

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lead December's list of NFL Players of the Month. 
news

Kyler Murray: I don't buy into the whole 'cloud over us' as Cardinals struggle down the stretch

Losers of three straight and five of their last eight following a 7-0 start, it's not hard to see why few trust the Arizona Cardinals to turn it around once the postseason starts.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on retiring after 2021 season: 'I wouldn't rule that out'

Aaron Rodgers' stellar play in 2021 has expectedly sparked questions surrounding his future plans. The Packers QB addressed his ever-changing situation on Wednesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) won't need surgery, could start vs. Texans

Jimmy G received some good news regarding his injured thumb this week. And on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on his status for Week 17.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold named starter for Week 17 game vs. Saints

It's Sam Darnold SZN once again in Carolina. The QB was named the starter for the Panthers' Week 17 matchup against the Saints.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2021 NFL season

Seven NFL teams -- five in the AFC, two in the NFC -- can clinch playoff berths in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Travis Kelce returns from reserve/COVID-19 list, practices Wednesday

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ is getting his star tight end back for Week 17.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practiced Wednesday.
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock expected to start vs. Chargers as Bridgewater (concussion) remains out

Broncos starting quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s recovery from a concussion will prevent him from starting on Sunday against the Chargers, so the team is expected to again turn to Drew Lock.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW