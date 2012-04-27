Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald happy to call Michael Floyd teammate

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 05:15 AM

Larry Fitzgerald gets what Larry Fitzgerald wants in Arizona.

Earlier this week the Cardinals' star wideout told Sports Illustrated's Peter King that he wanted his team to draft Notre Dame's Michael Floydwith the No. 13-overall pick in Thursday's NFL draft. That's exactly what the Cardinals did, and Fitzgerald didn't hesitate to express his views on Floyd's selection to The Arizona Republic.

"In this league you have to be able to beat press man coverage on third down," Fitzgerald wrote via text message. "He is a big guy who has suddenness and can win on third down and make plays in the red zone."

The fact that Floyd and Fitzgerald reside from the same state made the pick all the sweeter.

"And he's from Minnesota," Fitzgerald wrote. "Enough said. LOL."

Floyd caught a combined 179 balls for a total of 2,172 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Notre Dame, and should fill the hole in the Cardinals' receiving corps created when Anquan Boldin joined the Baltimore Ravens following the 2009 season.

