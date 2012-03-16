Cardinals keep Kolb on roster

Published: Mar 16, 2012 at 11:45 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals will pay quarterback Kevin Kolb his $7 million roster bonus, effectively ending their pursuit of free agent Peyton Manning.

Kolb was due the money if he remained on the roster past a 4 p.m. EDT Friday deadline. That time came and went with no change of Kolb's status with the team.

Manning came to Arizona and spent nearly 6 1/2 hours at the team's facility on Sunday, but the team's chances faded as the week progressed, with Tennessee joining Denver and San Francisco in the competition.

