Cardinals keep Kolb on roster

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals will pay quarterback Kevin Kolb his $7 million roster bonus, effectively ending their pursuit of free agent Peyton Manning.
Kolb was due the money if he remained on the roster past a 4 p.m. EDT Friday deadline. That time came and went with no change of Kolb's status with the team.
Manning came to Arizona and spent nearly 6 1/2 hours at the team's facility on Sunday, but the team's chances faded as the week progressed, with Tennessee joining Denver and San Francisco in the competition.