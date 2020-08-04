Cardinals' Hopkins expects to become 'best friends' with Murray

DeAndre Hopkins wants a new BFF.

The Arizona Cardinals receiver said Monday he hopes he and Kyler Murray strike up an immediate bond this season.

"My expectation is us becoming best friends," Hopkins said, via the team's official website. "I have to be on the same page as my quarterback no matter what for us to be successful as a team."

Nuk went from one young star quarterback in Deshaun Watson to another in Murray. After earning a quick relationship with Watson, the veteran receiver believes he can do similar with the Cards' Rookie of the Year quarterback.

Playing in Kliff Kingsbury's pass-friendly offense will only help the budding relationship.

"You can actually showcase your skillset in an offense like this," Hopkins said. "The conversation with Kliff and I is winning, and doing what we have to do to win."

Hopkins noted that Murray has helped him learn the offense since the March trade, but until they are on the field consistently, the friendship can't fully bloom.

"I think, obviously, he's matured in this offense, and I'm new to it but he's doing a good job of keeping me up to par with things and also the other guys around me," Hopkins said. "But, I think we will have time to develop chemistry once we kind of get out there and throw a little bit more against the defense. I think that it'll help.

"Obviously, we don't have a lot of time to get ready. So, every rep really counts, but I think Kyler's mindset is we're gonna make it work. So, that's my mindset, as well."