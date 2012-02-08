Cardinals hire Reich to coach WRs, promote McNulty

Published: Feb 08, 2012 at 08:40 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have moved Mike McNulty to quarterbacks coach and hired longtime NFL quarterback Frank Reich to coach wide receivers.

McNulty replaces Chris Miller, who was fired after last season. McNulty had been Arizona's wide receivers coach the past three seasons.

Reich spent the last six seasons on the staff of the Indianapolis Colts, the last one as wide receivers coach.

Reich spent 14 years in the NFL as a quarterback, nine of them with the Buffalo Bills. He served as quarterbacks coach for the Colts in 2009-10 before switching his responsibilities to the wide receivers last season.

