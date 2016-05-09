Around the NFL

Cardinals hire Byron Leftwich to help tutor QBs

Published: May 09, 2016 at 03:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Last July, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians made Jen Welter the first female assistant coach in NFL history.

This offseason, Arians has a new helper in town: Byron Leftwich.

The former Jaguars, Falcons, Bucs and Steelers signal-caller is working alongside quarterbacks coach Freddie Kitchens to help tutor the team's collection of passers.

Hired as a coaching intern, Leftwich will be with the team throughout the summer -- and maybe longer.

"After that, we'll see," Arians said, per the team's official website. "Hopefully I can keep him all year. I think he's got a great, bright future in coaching."

The two know each other well after Arians coached Leftwich in Pittsburgh, leaving the former quarterback to say: "We're always in touch. Opportunity came about.

"I love the game," Leftwich said. "This is just the next transition from player to coach and (Arians) allowed me to come down and be a part of it. I'll take advantage of it, and we'll see."

