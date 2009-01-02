Cardinals have until 2:30 p.m. MT Friday to sell remaining tickets

Published: Jan 02, 2009 at 05:42 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are up against the clock if their NFC Wild-Card Playoff Game against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday is to be televised in the Phoenix area.

The NFL has given the Cardinals until 2:30 p.m. Mountain time Friday to sell out.

Cardinals spokesman Chris Melvin said the team started the day with 2,400 tickets remaining, and sales have been brisk. He said if the pace keeps up, the team is hopeful that it will reach a sellout.

Tickets start at $54.75 each and are available through Ticketmaster by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online. They're also on sale at the team's Tempe training-facility box office and at the University of Phoenix box office.

