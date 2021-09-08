Around the NFL

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: 'My expectations are certainly to go to the playoffs and even further'

Published: Sep 08, 2021 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

For NFL clubs that haven't reached the playoffs in a while, getting there again is often the perfunctory goal that general managers and coaches will publicly concede as a low-bar expectation.

The Arizona Cardinals have been couched for the postseason the last five years, but GM Steve Keim is shooting a bit higher for 2021.

"I know everybody's got different expectations," Keim told the Arizona Republic, "but my expectations are certainly to go to the playoffs and even further."

Even further, of course, can only mean notching at least one playoff win, an achievement that can put a team with a first-round bye directly into a conference title game. The Cardinals, despite their lengthy playoff absence, are at least known to do some damage when they get there. They've advanced in four of their last five playoff seasons, albeit a stretch that dates back to 1998.

Arizona finished 8-8 last season, a big improvement from a 5-10-1 mark in 2019, but also a far cry from the 12-4 record that earned the Seahawks the AFC West crown. Still, Keim believes the 2021 Cardinals are ready for a postseason breakthrough.

"I think there's no doubt. I think last year we were a playoff team. Again, I think we didn't play up to standards when it comes to discipline and penalties and all the things that we knew we had to improve upon. Physicality at times, tackling, all those things that we needed to address," Keim said. "I think this offseason with the additions that we made we certainly put our best foot forward with leadership and accountability and attention to details, as well as the physical traits we needed, which were taking the top off the defense, having guys that were physical on defense that can run and cover. I think we'll certainly play up to expectations this year because all those additions, as well as the guys we've drafted in the past few years, particular the quarterback (Kyler Murray), that have continued to grow and develop into the player we certainly thought he was coming out."

Those additions include DE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, OL Rodney Hudson, and an exciting LB prospect in first-round draft pick Zaven Collins﻿. All indications are that Collins, a massive linebacker at 6-4, 260 pounds, will make a quick impact for a defense that finished a dismal 27th in the NFL in total defense last season (384.6 ypg).

"The thing that impressed us through the draft process the most about Zaven is maybe the mental makeup, his professionalism, the way he attacks the game in terms of his mental preparation, his study habits," Keim said. "It's the way he has command and when he talks in the room. Like, when we interview him in the offseason, he was one of the most impressive guys during the draft process that we talked to. Our linebacker coach (Billy Davis) went up and spent the day with him and had him on the (grease) board. I mean, the guy's football I.Q. is really, really high."

So, too, are Keim's 2021 expectations for the Cardinals.

Related Content

news

Trevor Lawrence selected team captain by Jaguars teammates

Trevor Lawrence is already bearing the weight of a franchise's hopes on his shoulders. He'll do so with a C patch on his chest. Lawrence was named a Jaguars team captain following a team vote, James Palmer reports.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: T.J. Watt 'should get whatever the heck he wants' in contract talks

Just a day after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he expects T.J. Watt to play Sunday against the Bills despite a contract stalemate with the club, a Big Ben footprint has been added to the controversy. QB ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ made it clear that he thinks the club needs to pay Watt whatever it takes to get him on the field.
news

Texans trading CB Bradley Roby to Saints

The Saints have added a valuable veteran to their secondary. New Orleans is trading for Texans starting corner ﻿Bradley Roby﻿, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio doesn't expect Deshaun Watson to play Week 1: 'We'll recalibrate as we go'

As expected, the Texans don't plan on ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ suiting up for the season opener against the Jaguars.

Texans GM Nick Caserio said Wednesday that he doesn't expect the quarterback to play Sunday.
news

Josh Allen says Bills-Steelers games are like 'boxing matches': 'We know they're going to bring it'

The Buffalo Bills' quest to become a longstanding AFC powerhouse begins against an enduring conference stalwart, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Josh Allen knows the perennial contenders won't go down easy.
news

Tom Brady: Bucs TE O.J. Howard 'prepared to have a great season'

Not only did the Buccaneers bring everyone back from their Super Bowl team, but they also got a potential key piece on offense back from injury: tight end O.J. Howard.
news

Myles Garrett aims to be LeBron James of Browns: 'I have to prove that I'm the playmaker at all levels'

After the Browns' upgrades on defense this offseason, star pass rusher Myles Garrett uses a Cleveland sports analogy that sets the bar high entering 2021. 
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Ambitious Cowboys confront bottom line in season finale

Dan Hanzus recaps the season finale of HBO's Hard Knocks, which chronicles the final roster of the 2021 Dallas Cowboys and the continuing ambition of owner Jerry Jones. 
news

Mac Jones not surprised he won starting job, plans to stay in touch with Cam Newton

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones said Tuesday he wasn't shocked by the outcome of the Patriots' QB competition, explaining he always approached his first season as if he was the quarterback atop the depth chart. 
news

RB Le'Veon Bell signing with Ravens practice squad

Le'Veon Bell is signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
news

Saints release veteran RB Latavius Murray

The Saints released ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ on Tuesday, according to the league's transaction wire. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW