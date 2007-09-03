Cardinals get DE Moses, wideout Urban off waivers

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have claimed defensive end Quentin Moses and wide receiver Jehreme Urban off waivers.
To make room on the roster, the team placed defensive end Chike Okeafor on injured reserve and released tight end rookie Ben Patrick.
Moses was Oakland's third-round draft pick this year out of Georgia, but was released when the Raiders made cuts to a 53-man roster on Saturday.
Urban, an undrafted free agent out of Trinity University, played 11 games in three seasons with Seattle, then was signed by Dallas last October and spent the rest of the season on the Cowboys' practice squad.
Okeafor, projected as Arizona's starting outside linebacker, is out for the season with a torn triceps tendon.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press