Cardinals get by Raiders

Published: Aug 30, 2015 at 04:48 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Marion Grice scored on an 11-yard run with 31 seconds left and the Arizona Cardinals beat the Oakland Raiders 30-23 on Sunday night in an preseason game where both first-team offenses struggled.

The Raiders (1-2) got five field goals from Sebastian Janikowski in the first half but didn't get into the end zone until Matt McGloin led an 83-yard drive late in the fourth quarter. He capped it with a 4-yard TD pass to Kris Durham with 2:18 left and Oakland tied it when McGloin connected with Brice Butler on the 2-point conversion.

Logan Thomas answered by leading the winning drive with help from a 38-yard pass to Ifeanyi Momah.

Carson Palmer threw two interceptions and was sacked three times in a rough first half for the Cardinals (1-2).

