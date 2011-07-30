Cardinals, free-agent CB Marshall agree on one-year contract

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have agreed on a one-year contract with free-agent cornerback Richard Marshall.
The fifth-year pro started all 32 games with the Carolina Panthers the past two seasons. Marshall has never missed a game in his NFL career.
Marshall bolsters a position depleted by the loss of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie as part of the trade that brought quarterback Kevin Kolb from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Arizona also announced Saturday it signed undrafted rookie free-agent cornerback Tae Evans and released cornerback Da'mon Merkerson.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press