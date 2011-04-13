Cardinals following their leader -- Fitzgerald -- in workouts

Published: Apr 13, 2011 at 03:21 AM

Larry Fitzgerald is the E.F. Hutton of the Arizona Cardinals' player-organized workouts. When the wide receiver calls, his teammates listen -- and follow his lead, according to a report in The Arizona Republic.

About 20 Cardinals informally worked out at Arizona State University's practice field Tuesday after eight showed up Monday. The group included running back Tim Hightower, center Lyle Sendlein, linebacker Clark Haggans and quarterbacks John Skelton and Max Hall, according to the newspaper.

Players and teams aren't allowed to have any contact nor can players use team facilities during the lockout.

"Fitz put the word out, and guys have responded," offensive lineman Rex Hadnot told The Republic. "This is what being a pro is about. When things aren't going the way they've always gone, you must continue to do what you must do to put yourself in a successful situation."

Not only did Fitzgerald encourage his teammates to participate, he flew in his trainer from Minneapolis to put the attendees through agility drills and contacted former NFL receivers coach Jerry Sullivan about working with Arizona's wideouts this week.

"I'm not pressuring anybody," Fitzgerald said. "I tried to call all my teammates, guys I thought would be in town and just say, 'Hey, if you guys want to get together, I'm more than happy to have you in. I'll get the footballs. I'll bring the trainer. Just bring your cleats and some water.' "

