Cardinals embark on rare trip to San Diego

Philip Rivers leads the NFL in passing yards.
(John Froschauer / Associated Press)
The storyline
Arizona might be the worst 2-1 team I've seen in a while, and the Chargers may be the best 1-2 club.
Why you should watch
San Diego's mental gaffes and special teams inadequacy is enough to keep any opponent in a game. The Chargers do tend to put up big numbers the week after laying an egg, however, as they did in Seattle.
Did you know?
The Cardinals are 21-2 under coach Ken Whisenhunt when they score at least 30 points. ... Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald leads the NFL with 477 receptions since 2005. ... Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is 6-2 at home against NFC opponents. ... San Diego's Malcom Floyd is averaging 20 yards per catch this year.