Cardinals' Drew Stanton injures knee against Rams

Published: Dec 11, 2014 at 02:29 PM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Arizona Cardinals are down to their fourth quarterback of the season.

Drew Stanton was forced out of Thursday's 12-6 win over the Rams with a right knee injury in the middle of the third quarter. The team later ruled him out for the game.

Unable to put pressure on his right leg, Stanton hopped off the field and was carted to the locker room shortly thereafter.

An emotional Bruce Arians told reporters after the game that they don't know the extent of Stanton's knee injury yet. The Cardinals coach added Stanton will undergo an MRI.

Bypassing rookie Logan Thomas, who took over for an injured Stanton back in Week 5, the recently re-signed Ryan Lindley entered as Arizona's quarterback. On his first play, he delivered a short pass on third-and-21 to set up a Chandler Catanzaro field goal.

A sixth-round draft pick back in 2012, Lindley completed just 52 percent of his passes at 4.4 yards per attempt for a paltry 46.7 passer rating in six games as a rookie.

