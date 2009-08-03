Cardinals' Doucet sprains left shoulder in practice

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Arizona wide receiver Early Doucet went down with a sprained left shoulder making a spectacular catch during practice at training camp.
The injury occurred during the Cardinals' morning session on Monday when Doucet made a diving catch over the middle, then landed hard on the turf.
2008 Statistics
Games/Starts: 7/0
Catches: 14
Yards: 90
The second-year receiver from LSU was injured early in camp a year ago, too. That hamstring injury made him inactive for the first four games of the season. Doucet is competing for the No. 4 receiver spot behind Larry Fitzgerald, Anquan Boldin and Steve Breaston.
Doucet watched the afternoon practice with his left arm in a sling.
"It's starting to loosen up a little bit. I'm feeling pretty good," he said afterward, "so I should be ready to go in about a week."
He said that he initially thought he had dislocated his shoulder and was relieved to find out it was only a sprain. Thoughts of what happened last year ran through his head as he lay on the field.
"I was like `No, not again,"' Doucet said, "because I think it was probably around the same time last year that I had the hamstring problem, but with this one I don't feel that bad because I was just trying to make a play. That's what we're out here to do."
