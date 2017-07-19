Around the NFL

Cardinals' Deone Bucannon wants to start Week 1

Published: Jul 19, 2017 at 06:08 AM
Marc Sessler

Deone Bucannon has a clear-cut goal for his return to action: Week 1.

On the mend from offseason ankle surgery, though, Arizona's "moneybacker" is no guarantee to suit up on Sept. 10 against the Lions.

"I want to start the season," Bucannon said this week at a charity event, per the team's official website. "I'm not here to rush anything and I'm not going to put a timetable on it, but at the same time, I want to get out there as quickly as I possibly can. But get out there at 100 percent so I can do the best for the team and not be a liability."

Shipped to injured reserve in December, Bucannon underwent surgery in May after the ankle failed to heal on its own.

The timing is far from ideal, but the Cardinals thankfully have first-round linebacker Haason Reddick to step in. Set for a major role in training camp, the rookie will see meaningful starts come September if Bucannon is delayed.

"I want to go out there and make plays," Bucannon said. "Everybody's been honestly telling me not to rush, if anything. They know how I am. I want to get out there as soon as possible. I'll do what I can. There won't be any excuses on my part."

