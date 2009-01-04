Cardinals' defense rises to playoff occasion in win over Falcons

A general manger from the NFC West, where the Cardinals live, explained, requesting anonymity: "It used to be when you played them it was all about winning a shootout game with scoring in the 30s and 40s. But their defense, and especially their pass rush, is coming on now. They seem to have figured out with the offense they have that if they can win the turnover battle, they are going to be very tough to beat. They get a little exotic at times on both sides of the ball but this is a simple game sometimes; make the fewest mistakes and force as many as you can. I have always admired Adrian Wilson and Bertrand Berry on that defense. They have been there a long time on bad teams and have played hard. Now they get to reap some benefits of success."