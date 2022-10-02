Cardinals DE J.J. Watt says his heart was shocked back into rhythm on Thursday, will play today vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted on Sunday that his heart was shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he experienced an episode of atrial fibrillation on Wednesday.
Watt added that he will play in today's game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. The Cardinals pass rusher is officially active to go against Carolina.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Watt was not feeling well on Wednesday, which led to him being examined by a doctor. The doctor determined that Watt's heart was not in rhythm, which led to the shock treatment.
Watt did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a calf injury.
According to the Mayo Clinic, atrial fibrillation "is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart."