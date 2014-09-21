Cardinals' D shuts down 49ers in second half

Published: Sep 21, 2014 at 12:26 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Drew Stanton threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to rookie John Brown and Arizona rallied to beat San Francisco 23-14 on Sunday, snapping a four-game losing streak to the 49ers.

Tommy Kelly blocked a field goal for the Cardinals (3-0), who outscored San Francisco 17-0 in the second half.

The 49ers (1-2) mounted 80-yard touchdown drives the first two times they had the ball, then didn't score again, blowing a halftime lead for the second week in a row.

Stanton, starting for injured Carson Palmer for the second straight week, completed 18 of 33 passes for 244 yards and two scores. Michael Floyd caught five for 114 yards.

The 49ers' Colin Kaepernick completed 29 of 37 throws for 245 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 54.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

Relive Drew Stanton's performance against the 49ers with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

