Around the NFL

Cardinals cut WR Michael Crabtree after one month

Published: Sep 23, 2019 at 10:04 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Michael Crabtree era in Arizona is over.

The Cardinals released the veteran receiver on Monday after just over a month with the club.

Crabtree signed with the club on Aug. 21 after spending the bulk of the offseason without a team. Crabtree received $500,000 in his signing bonus and earned $1.75 million in base salary, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Inactive for Arizona's season opener, Crabtree played 30 combined snaps in the Cardinals' last two games, totaling just four catches on five targets on 22 yards.

Arizona will survive without him. The Cardinals, who run four-wideout sets on 62.2 percent of plays, barely had any room for the 32-year-old receiver, with Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Damiere Byrd and rookie KeeSean Johnson set to carry the corps into Week 4. Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield are also on the Cardinals' roster.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pete Carroll dismisses Seahawks' doubters: 'They don't know. They're just guessing at this point'

Most prognosticators view Seattle as a candidate for the worst record in the NFL rather than a club that will push for a playoff spot in the rugged NFC West. Always the optimist, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll rejects that line of thinking.

news

After years with rival Eagles, veteran tackle Jason Peters now loves Cowboys' 'swagger'

Four seasons ago, while still a member of the Eagles, Jason Peters called the Cowboys an arrogant organization. After signing with Jerry Jones' club Monday, the 40-year-old changed his tune.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady on O-line: 'I hope they take it to heart all the things that people have said about them'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recognizes the challenges his depleted offensive line will face this season, and he's using the outside noise to motivate the group.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'locked in' despite contract situation lingering

As we gear up for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is approaching his soft deadline for a new contract extension. Head coach John Harbaugh said the QB is hopeful for a deal but "locked in" on football.

news

Steelers list Mitch Trubisky No. 1 on depth chart; QB also named a team captain

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their unofficial depth chart for Week 1, and Mitchell Trubisky is listed as their starting quarterback.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson (Achilles) will play Sunday vs. Commanders

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that James Robinson will "definitely" play in Jacksonville's Week 1 game at Washington on Sunday.

news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says QB Zach Wilson (knee) has chance to start Sunday vs. Ravens

Jets QB Zach Wilson went through a workout on Monday and has a chance to be ready to start in Sunday's regular-season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday.

news

Giants OC Mike Kafka, not HC Brian Daboll, to call plays during 2022 season

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that assistant coach Mike Kafka will call plays this season.

news

Commanders hire four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan as assistant defensive line coach

Ryan Kerrigan, the four-time Pro Bowler from Purdue, has been named assistant defensive line coach for the Washington Commanders, the team announced Monday.

news

Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return by early November following foot surgery

The Saints received good news following Trevor Penning's foot surgery: The rookie tackle has a chance to be ready to return by early November, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Former Eagles, Bears OT Jason Peters signing with Cowboys

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract less than one week before the start of the 2022 regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE