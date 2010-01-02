Cardinals cut Nugent; Rackers will kick Sunday vs. Packers

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they had released kicker Mike Nugent and elevated defensive end Jason Banks from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster.
Nugent was signed two weeks ago because Neil Rackers has been bothered by a groin injury, which forced him to miss the last two games. Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said Rackers will play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, according to the team's official Web site.
Nugent was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 5 after he missed two field-goal attempts during a 16-13 loss to the Washington Redskins. He signed with the Bucs as a free agent after spending four seasons with the New York Jets.
The Associated Press contributed to this report