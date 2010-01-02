Cardinals cut Nugent; Rackers will kick Sunday vs. Packers

Published: Jan 02, 2010 at 06:13 AM

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they had released kicker Mike Nugent and elevated defensive end Jason Banks from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster.

Nugent was signed two weeks ago because Neil Rackers has been bothered by a groin injury, which forced him to miss the last two games. Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said Rackers will play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, according to the team's official Web site.

Nugent was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 5 after he missed two field-goal attempts during a 16-13 loss to the Washington Redskins. He signed with the Bucs as a free agent after spending four seasons with the New York Jets.

Banks re-signed with the Cardinals' practice squad on Nov. 24 after he spent six weeks there. He was in training camp with the Cardinals before being placed on injured reserve Aug. 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The First Read, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes' night a reminder QB position is key; Bears unlocking Fields

In his First Read ahead of Week 10, Jeffri Chadiha explores a fact of life in the NFL highlighted by Patrick Mahomes' dominant night against the Titans: It's tough to win without star-level QB play. Plus, winners and losers and updated MVP rankings.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Austin Ekeler stops by

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Cardinals safety Budda Baker expected to miss multiple weeks with high ankle sprain

Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added the hope is Baker will return in two or three weeks based on the severity of the injury.

news

Week 9 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints "Monday Night Football" game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE