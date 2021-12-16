Cardinals-Cowboys in Week 17 flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff

The NFL announced Thursday that the Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys game on Jan. 2 has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff and will remain on FOX.

There figures to be a lot on the line when the Cards and Cowboys square off in the penultimate week of the regular season. Arizona (10-3) is currently the NFC's No. 3 seed and holds a one-game lead in the NFC West. The Cowboys (9-4) are the conference's No. 4 seed but sit just one game back from the top spot and are up three games up in the NFC East.