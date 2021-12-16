Cardinals-Cowboys in Week 17 flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff

An intraconference battle between two division leaders has been flexed to the afternoon slate in Week 17.
The NFL announced Thursday that the Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys game on Jan. 2 has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff and will remain on FOX.
There figures to be a lot on the line when the Cards and Cowboys square off in the penultimate week of the regular season. Arizona (10-3) is currently the NFC's No. 3 seed and holds a one-game lead in the NFC West. The Cowboys (9-4) are the conference's No. 4 seed but sit just one game back from the top spot and are up three games up in the NFC East.
The league also announced Week 17's matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts will now air on FOX and still kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.