Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: 'I hate the term RB1'

The Arizona Cardinals signed running back James Conner to compete with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ for snaps this season. The question of who will win that battle isn't something either RB is worried about.

"I hate the term RB1," Edmonds said, per the team's official website.

Conner, who had been the clear-cut starter during his time with Pittsburgh, agrees with Edmonds.

"Football is competing," Conner said. "We're both going to play a lot this year, we're both going to make plays, so 'RB1' really don't mean much."

It's not what fantasy football heads want to hear, but Kliff Kingsbury will again employ a committee, as he did with Edmonds and ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ last season. Conner's arrival portends Edmonds remaining in the third-down, pass-catching role in which he thrived last season. The former Steelers back is more likely to play the early-down, between-the-tackles role.

"We will play to their strengths," Kingsbury said. "James is obviously a bigger back and Chase when he had an opportunity did some great things. We want to make sure we are calling plays both those guys are comfortable with when they are in and kind of tailor them."