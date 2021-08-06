Training Camp

Presented By

Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: 'I hate the term RB1'

Published: Aug 06, 2021 at 09:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals signed running back James Conner to compete with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ for snaps this season. The question of who will win that battle isn't something either RB is worried about. 

"I hate the term RB1," Edmonds said, per the team's official website.

Conner, who had been the clear-cut starter during his time with Pittsburgh, agrees with Edmonds.

"Football is competing," Conner said. "We're both going to play a lot this year, we're both going to make plays, so 'RB1' really don't mean much."

It's not what fantasy football heads want to hear, but Kliff Kingsbury will again employ a committee, as he did with Edmonds and ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ last season. Conner's arrival portends Edmonds remaining in the third-down, pass-catching role in which he thrived last season. The former Steelers back is more likely to play the early-down, between-the-tackles role.

"We will play to their strengths," Kingsbury said. "James is obviously a bigger back and Chase when he had an opportunity did some great things. We want to make sure we are calling plays both those guys are comfortable with when they are in and kind of tailor them."

When healthy, the Cards' backfield complements each other well. Conner hasn't stayed completely healthy in any of his seasons, missing three games last season and six the prior year. It is possible injury could ultimately decide who plays that RB1 role in Arizona this season.

Related Content

news

Jordan Love 'super excited' for first game-action with Packers: 'I've been training a year'

More than 18 months after participating in the 2020 Senior Bowl, Jordan Love is looking forward to his first pro contest when the Packers face the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, in Week 1 of the preseason.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles in 'no rush' to name Jalen Hurts QB1

Jalen Hurts is the presumptive starting QB for the Eagles. It's just not his official title, and it might not be for a bit. With more than a month remaining before Week 1, HC Nick Sirianni said that "there's no rush" to anoint Philly's starter.
news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) expected to be out 2-3 weeks

After further testing, New York Giants receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ will miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Golladay will be out 2 to 3 weeks with the injury.
news

2021 NFL training camps: 14 first-stringers who could lose starting jobs

Which veteran starters could find themselves in backup duty by the end of the month? Gregg Rosenthal identifies 14 players skating on thin ice in training camp.
news

Dan Campbell: Former first-round CB Jeff Okudah becoming a 'bad dude' in Lions secondary

Jeff Okudah is having a much better go of it in his second season in Detroit. The corner has reportedly stood out during camp as one of the top players on a questionable defense.
news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryan on Nick Bosa progress: Still day to day

On Wednesday, former first-round pick Nick Bosa had a maintenance day and first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans let it be known there was no rushing to get Bosa back out there.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowl DL Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, has signed with the Raiders, the team announced on Wednesday.
news

Sterling Shepard supports Giants HC Joe Judge's discipline: 'If you don't like it, then you're welcome to leave'

Veteran Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard conveyed that the team is turning the page on Tuesday's skirmish and made it clear that he has no problems with Joe Judge's old-school approach in punishing the team for the fracas. 
news

Zac Taylor: 'No cause for panic' as Joe Burrow, Bengals offense struggle at training camp

Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals issues on offense in the early part of training camp and QB Joe Burrow continues to search for his rhythm. 
news

Aaron Rodgers calls relationship with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst 'a work in progress'

The Packers welcomed their star QB back with open arms after an offseason of tension. So far, Aaron Rodgers seems to be in no rush to declare all is well in Green Bay.
news

Frank Reich on Colts' QB situation, potential trade options: This is Carson Wentz's team

Could the Indianapolis Colts swing a trade for a veteran QB -- someone like Nick Foles, perhaps? Head coach Frank Reich addressed that possibility Wednesday, stating that this is Carson Wentz's team and Foles is currently on the Chicago Bears.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW