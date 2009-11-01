Cardinals CB Rolle, WR Boldin active vs. Panthers

Published: Nov 01, 2009 at 09:18 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals safety Antrel Rolle and wide receiver Anquan Boldin are active for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after being listed as questionable.

Rolle hadn't practiced until Friday because of a sore right foot. He was limited in Friday's workout. Boldin was limited in practice all week with a lingering ankle injury.

Arizona's inactives included two backups: tight end Stephen Spach (ankle) and defensive end Kenny Iwebema (knee).

As expected, Carolina was without wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (knee) and safety Charles Godfrey (ankle). Panthers backup linebacker Landon Johnson (shoulder) also was inactive.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Thanksgiving games spotlight A-list performances for halftime shows 

The National Football League will spotlight A-list musical performances at this year's Thanksgiving games, with some of the world's biggest artists performing live during the three halftime shows.
news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson concedes offense limited somewhat by Trevor Lawrence's health

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has dealt with a lingering knee issue since October. How has it affected Jacksonville's offense?
news

Week 11 NFL picks: Ravens nip Bengals on Thursday night; who wins Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch?

Who wins Thursday night's enticing showdown between the Bengals and Ravens? And in another crucial AFC North showdown on Sunday, do the Steelers or Browns prevail? Will the Eagles or Chiefs take Monday's Super Bowl rematch? Check out the Week 11 NFL game picks!
news

49ers' Nick Bosa says he has no issues with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield years after planting flag

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa discussed Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his past history with Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.