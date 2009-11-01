Cardinals CB Rolle, WR Boldin active vs. Panthers

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals safety Antrel Rolle and wide receiver Anquan Boldin are active for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after being listed as questionable.
Rolle hadn't practiced until Friday because of a sore right foot. He was limited in Friday's workout. Boldin was limited in practice all week with a lingering ankle injury.
Arizona's inactives included two backups: tight end Stephen Spach (ankle) and defensive end Kenny Iwebema (knee).
As expected, Carolina was without wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (knee) and safety Charles Godfrey (ankle). Panthers backup linebacker Landon Johnson (shoulder) also was inactive.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press