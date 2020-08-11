Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson laying low, eyeing big 2020 campaign

"I feel like he's been -- and still is -- one of the best defensive backs in the NFL," said teammate Chandler Jones, an All-Pro edge rusher. "In his Instagram posts, he looks very motivated. He's excited. The look in his eyes -- he has a different look in his eyes."

Peterson admittedly was not himself when he returned from suspension, but he also lacked complementary playmakers. Even before Week 1, the Cardinals lost three projected defensive starters, with linemen Darius Philon (discipline) and Robert Nkemdiche (lack of discipline) being released and cornerback Robert Alford sustaining a season-ending broken leg. Linebacker Hasson Reddick also was hampered by a knee injury, and the unit got very little from end Terrell Suggs, who was released late in the year.

"To the naked eye, it's easy to say, 'Oh, Pat gave up a couple of catches,' " said Keim. "But when you don't generate (pass) pressure, that's going to happen. That's just a fact. The more pressure you generate, the easier it is to cover. It goes hand in hand. This year, I think we're going to be better up front. We've got more length and athleticism, which is certainly going to help those guys on the back end."

The additions include first-round pick linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons, linebackers Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell, and tackles Jordan Phillips, Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence. But the biggest addition could be a return to form by Peterson, who served noticed in his last video conference call with reporters in May.

"I'm not really into 'watch this' or 'prove this' but I can promise you this: This is definitely going to be a big year. Just wait and see," he said at the time. "To whoever is doubting me or to whoever don't think I can still play at a high level, just wait and see. ... I think this year is going to be big for me. I'm excited. I've got a chip on my shoulder. It's bigger than it's ever been. And with this being my 10th year, I'm very optimistic. I can feel something special."

"He knows that he didn't play his best football," said Keim, "but guys like him, guys like (receiver) Larry Fitzgerald and (quarterback) Kyler Murray, you don't worry about them, because what's gotten them to where they are is their pride. They are prideful people. It's not the money; it's not about their Instagram page. They don't miss games and they play through injuries because they're dawgs. They love what they do. They love to compete."