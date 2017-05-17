Around the NFL

Cardinals' Carson Palmer throwing less this offseason

Published: May 17, 2017 at 12:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Carson Palmer and Bruce Arians can't seem to agree on whose idea it was to curtail the quarterback's offseason work, but the plan for Palmer to throw less these early months is in full effect.

"I'm really doing everything except for throwing a football," Palmer said, via the Arizona Republic, "working out, lifting, footwork. All the muscles around the shoulder you can work without throwing a football. I'm just cutting back on all the throws."

The plan is for Palmer to rest his arm all spring, have a few tune-up practices in June and be ready for training camp in late July. The Cards began holding back Palmer during practices last season, having the veteran skip Wednesday sessions and take limited snaps on Thursdays. It was only natural to continue the resting pattern in the offseason.

At 37 years old, Palmer understands the steps needed to take to continue playing at a high level.

"I don't think I've done a good job the last eight or nine years of my career," Palmer said. "I've treated the last eight or nine years like I was 24, 25, 26, like the first eight or nine years of my career.

"You've got to adapt. It's difficult for me to do. It's just not natural to not throw and not do the things you've been doing and enjoy doing. All the work you put in, you feel like you're missing out on stuff because you don't get to throw. But we're going to stick with the plan."

Resting Palmer's arm certainly helped last season. To open the year Palmer's arm strength seemed weakened and his deep ball was noticeably off. As the year wore on and the rest took effect, he returned to being a top-10 quarterback down the stretch -- throwing 16 touchdowns to just eight interceptions in the final eight games.

With retirement on the horizon, Arizona needs to eek every ounce out of their quarterback before he rides into the sunset. The hope is that the rest in the spring and summer months will allow Palmer to start the season in the same fashion he ended last year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh remains grounded despite good post-draft grades: 'It doesn't matter'

After attaining one of the highest-graded post-draft evaluations, Jets coach Robert Saleh remains grounded after the team came through with three first-round picks.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay wants Matt Ryan as long-term quarterback, not placeholder: 'A three-year thing'

The Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Matt Ryan last month, and Colts owner Jim Irsay said Saturday after the draft that Indianapolis is not looking at Ryan as simply a placeholder until someone younger and better comes along -- he wants Ryan to actually be a multi-year starter for the franchise.

news

Kevin Colbert emotional after final draft as Steelers GM: 'It doesn't mean it's over'

This weekend marked the final draft for Kevin Colbert as general manager of the Steelers. Following Day 3 of the draft on Saturday, during which Colbert and Co. made four selections, the GM got emotional thinking back on his legacy with the club.

news

Pete Carroll, Seahawks 'happy with' quarterbacks on roster after not adding to room during draft

Seattle was thought to be a possible landing spot for a quarterback, rookie or otherwise, during the 2022 NFL Draft. But the Seahawks now look to be moving forward with Geno Smith and Drew Lock under center.

news

Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett 'certainly has a chance' to be Steelers' Week 1 starting QB

Though Mitchell Trubisky has more NFL experience, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not ruling out the possibility that Pittsburgh's latest Round 1 pick, Kenny Pickett, could be QB1 come September.

news

Bears agree to release QB Nick Foles; former Super Bowl MVP now a free agent

The Bears have agreed to release quarterback Nick Foles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday, via Foles' agent Justin Schulman.

news

Mr. Irrelevant: 49ers select Iowa St. QB Brock Purdy to end 2022 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Brock Purdy as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

news

Steelers select Michigan State TE Connor Heyward, Cam Heyward's brother, in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Steelers selected tight end Connor Heyward with the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Michigan State product is the younger brother of Pittsburgh star Cam Heyward.

news

Bills select San Diego St. punter Matt Araiza in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is going from the sunny skies of Southern California to the wintery winds of Buffalo, as the Bills selected him with the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

news

Rams acquiring CB Troy Hill from Browns in trade

The Browns traded cornerback Troy Hill back to the Rams in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

news

Chiefs select Fayetteville St. DB Joshua Williams in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected CB Joshua Williams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas with the 135th overall pick. Williams was the first HBCU product taken in the draft.

news

Commanders select North Carolina QB Sam Howell to begin fifth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington spent the 145th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW