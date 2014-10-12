Around the NFL

Cardinals' Carson Palmer starts vs. Redskins

Published: Oct 12, 2014 at 02:38 AM

The Cardinals have flourished this season despite needing to use all three of their quarterbacks in game situations so far.

But when they took on the dismal Redskins on Sunday, Carson Palmer was back under center.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported via team sources before the game that Palmer was slated to start under center in his first game back from a nerve issue in his shoulder. The 34-year-old veteran took the field on the Cardinals' opening drive.

Palmer gives Bruce Arians the best option to run his system, and, with the NFC West shaping up to have the best divisional race in football, some continuity could go a long way as the season grinds along.

Before injuring his shouder, Palmer was a very efficient 24-of-37 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns during his only start of the season, a Week 1 win over the Chargers.

