Cardinals' Carson Palmer starts vs. Redskins

The Cardinals have flourished this season despite needing to use all three of their quarterbacks in game situations so far.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported via team sources before the game that Palmer was slated to start under center in his first game back from a nerve issue in his shoulder. The 34-year-old veteran took the field on the Cardinals' opening drive.
Palmer gives Bruce Arians the best option to run his system, and, with the NFC West shaping up to have the best divisional race in football, some continuity could go a long way as the season grinds along.
