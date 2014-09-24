Around the NFL

Cardinals' Carson Palmer plans to play against Broncos

Published: Sep 24, 2014 at 03:32 AM
The unbeaten Arizona Cardinals have won two straight games without Carson Palmer at the wheel, but the team's starting quarterback says a mysterious nerve issue in his throwing shoulder is on the mend.

"It's better. It's much, much better," Palmer said late Tuesday, per The Arizona Republic.

Palmer told reporters that "tons of treatment" has "really helped" to awaken the dormant nerve. The veteran passer, though, acknowledged that he's still unable to throw at full velocity.

"Not yet, but I'll get there shortly," Palmer said.

The next day the quarterback sounded confident that he will play in the Cardinals next game on Oct. 5 against the Denver Broncos.

"The plan is to be firing on all cylinders at least by Wednesday of next week," Palmer said, per the team's official website. Playing in Denver is "part of the timetable."

Palmer was seen throwing 10-to-15 yard passes with medium velocity, per The Arizona Republic's Kent Somers, during the early portion of practice available to the media.

In his absence, backup Drew Stanton went on the road to beat the New York Giants in Week 2 before unfurling a gritty performance in Arizona's pass-happy win over the San Francisco 49erson Sunday.

With a bye this week, there's new optimism around the idea that Palmer will be back at the controls when Arizona visits the Broncosin Week 5.

