Cardinals' Brown, Faneca make up new left side of line

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Even though Cardinals tackle Levi Brown has been in an Arizona uniform for three seasons, and guard Alan Faneca is in his first year with the team, Brown wants to get one thing straight.
"There's no doubt he's helping me. Let's not get that confused now," Brown said of playing next to the nine-time Pro-Bowler. "I'm not the one helping him. I can learn a lot from him and I know that. I'm going to try to get as much information from him as possible and pick his brain."
Brown and Faneca are part of an entirely new left side of the line for the Cardinals, and it's not the only thing that looks different about the team's front five.
Even though many of the faces on the line are the same, the configuration has changed.
Brown, the team's first-round pick in 2007, is making the move from right tackle to left tackle. Reggie Wells, who has been with the team since 2003, will move from left guard to the right side to open a spot for Faneca, who will be playing next to Brown at left guard.
Third-year pro Brandon Keith will move into the starting lineup at right tackle after the team opted not to re-sign Mike Gandy, who had been on the left side.
"We have some guys doing some different things this year, but it's guys that have been around and know the system," Wells said. "At this point, it's just learning the new positions and getting used to the guys playing next to you. I think, so far, it's been going pretty well."
Faneca was brought in to help with the Cardinals' running attack, which ranked 28th in the NFL last season, gaining just 93.4 yards per game.
Arizona is expected to have a more run-oriented offense this season after losing quarterback Kurt Warner to retirement. Matt Leinart is the new starter.
"Anytime someone new comes in back there, it's different," Wells said. "The plays we run with Matt won't necessarily be the same plays we ran with Kurt. It's just another thing we have to be prepared for up front."
Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt has already seen a change in the team's run blocking in training camp and is excited to see if it translates to games.
"You've seen the number of runs that have broken out in practice, and that's usually a very good indication that our line is doing a good job in our schemes," said Whisenhunt, whose team ranked 12th in the NFL last season in passing offense. "These preseason games will be a very good way to measure how we're coming together as a unit."
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press