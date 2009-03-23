Cardinals bring back veteran CB Brown with one-year deal

Brown was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He has played in 113 career games with 16 starts in nine seasons, registering 205 tackles, 48 special teams tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one sack and one touchdown. He played his first four seasons for the Giants before spending the 2004-05 seasons as a part of the Minnesota Vikings. In 2006, Brown played for the Cleveland Browns.