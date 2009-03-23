Cardinals bring back veteran CB Brown with one-year deal

Published: Mar 23, 2009 at 10:11 AM

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran cornerback Ralph Brown, the team announced Monday.

Ralph Brown, CB
Arizona Cardinals

2008 Statistics
Games/Starts: 16/3

Tackles: 23

INTs: 1

In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Brown has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals and appeared in all 16 games last season with three starts. He notched three total interceptions, including two in the postseason.

Brown was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He has played in 113 career games with 16 starts in nine seasons, registering 205 tackles, 48 special teams tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one sack and one touchdown. He played his first four seasons for the Giants before spending the 2004-05 seasons as a part of the Minnesota Vikings. In 2006, Brown played for the Cleveland Browns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

