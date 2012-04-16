Cardinals bring back Stephens-Howling, two other free agents

Published: Apr 16, 2012 at 01:21 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Three restricted free agents have signed their one-year qualifying offers with the Arizona Cardinals -- safety Rashad Johnson, running back LaRod Stephens-Howling and cornerback Greg Toler.

All three are considered important components to the Cardinals' roster.

In addition, four exclusive rights players have signed contracts for the coming season -- quarterback Rich Bartel, running back Alfonso Smith, defensive end Ronald Talley and linebacker Brandon Williams.

