Cardinals bring back Stephens-Howling, two other free agents

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Three restricted free agents have signed their one-year qualifying offers with the Arizona Cardinals -- safety Rashad Johnson, running back LaRod Stephens-Howling and cornerback Greg Toler.
In addition, four exclusive rights players have signed contracts for the coming season -- quarterback Rich Bartel, running back Alfonso Smith, defensive end Ronald Talley and linebacker Brandon Williams.
