Cardinals bring back OT Brown at cap-friendly cost

Published: Mar 16, 2012 at 11:48 PM

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with Levi Brown just three days after he was released by the team in a salary-cap move.

Debate: Time for some action!

We're only a few days into free agency, but which teams are dropping the ball early in the process? Our analysts debate. More ...

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported [Brown's new deal]( greatly lowers the $17 million he was previously set to count against the salary cap.

Brown has been a starter since his rookie season, moving from right to left tackle in 2010. While he has struggled at times, he was praised by coach Ken Whisenhunt for improvement as Arizona finished last season 7-2 down the stretch.

He is the second offensive lineman to agree to terms with the Cardinals this week. Free agent guard-tackle Adam Snyder did so on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 7

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that former lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt had a top-30 visit with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, per a source informed of the meeting.
news

Tre'Quan Smith: Saints offense can put on 'one hell of a show' in 2022 if healthy

The Saints face plenty of questions on offense heading into the 2022 season, but wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith believes they'll put up big numbers provided everyone stays healthy.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold: 'I know I'm a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league'

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold doesn't seem concerned with Carolina's search for a new QB
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW