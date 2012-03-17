Cardinals bring back OT Brown at cap-friendly cost

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with Levi Brown just three days after he was released by the team in a salary-cap move.
Brown has been a starter since his rookie season, moving from right to left tackle in 2010. While he has struggled at times, he was praised by coach Ken Whisenhunt for improvement as Arizona finished last season 7-2 down the stretch.
He is the second offensive lineman to agree to terms with the Cardinals this week. Free agent guard-tackle Adam Snyder did so on Wednesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.