Cardinals bring back LB Beisel, release TE Byrd

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they had re-signed linebacker Monty Beisel and released tight end Dominique Byrd.
Beisel played the previous three seasons for the Cardinals, then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent. He played in three games for the Chiefs before being released Sept. 29.
Beisel is in his ninth NFL season. He played for the Chiefs in the first four and was with the New England Patriots in 2005 before signing with the Cardinals as a free agent in 2006.
Byrd was one of four tight ends on the Arizona roster and was inactive for all 10 games.
The Cardinals also re-signed defensive end Jason Banks and linebacker Pago Togafau to the practice squad Tuesday and released fullback Jed Collins and defensive tackle Antoine Holmes.
