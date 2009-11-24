Cardinals bring back LB Beisel, release TE Byrd

Published: Nov 24, 2009 at 10:10 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they had re-signed linebacker Monty Beisel and released tight end Dominique Byrd.

Beisel played the previous three seasons for the Cardinals, then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent. He played in three games for the Chiefs before being released Sept. 29.

Beisel is in his ninth NFL season. He played for the Chiefs in the first four and was with the New England Patriots in 2005 before signing with the Cardinals as a free agent in 2006.

Byrd was one of four tight ends on the Arizona roster and was inactive for all 10 games.

The Cardinals also re-signed defensive end Jason Banks and linebacker Pago Togafau to the practice squad Tuesday and released fullback Jed Collins and defensive tackle Antoine Holmes.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman (quad) downgraded to out vs. Jaguars

The Colts on Saturday announced wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game in Jacksonville.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jamal Adams gives emotional speech to Seahawks teammates ahead of surgery

Jamal Adams got a chance to visit his teammates after practice Friday, and the injured safety gave an emotional speech ahead of the Seahawks traveling to play the 49ers in Week 2.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE