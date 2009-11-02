Cardinals' Boldin reinjures ankle, hopes to play at Chicago

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona wide receiver Anquan Boldin hopes to play at Chicago this week despite re-aggravating a right ankle sprain.
Boldin re-injured his ankle in the third quarter of a 34-21 loss to Carolina on Sunday. He left the game and did not return.
"If I'm able to run, I'm going to play football," Boldin said on Monday.
"I don't think there is any more damage to it other than reinjuring it," Whisenhunt said. "We'll see how he progresses during the week."
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press