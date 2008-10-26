Cardinals Boldin makes return against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cardinals receiver Anquan Boldin was active for Arizona's game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, suiting up for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured sinus and other facial injuries.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection had not played since being injured after a crushing hit by Eric Smith of the New York Jets on Sept. 28. Arizona went 2-0 without him, with Steve Breaston filling in at receiver opposite Larry Fitzgerald.
Arizona's top two tight ends, Leonard Pope (ankle) and Ben Patrick (knee) did not dress for the Cardinals, leaving Jerame Tuman as the starter.
Carolina was again without center Ryan Kalil and right tackle Jeff Otah, who have been sidelined with right ankle injuries. Geoff Hangartner started at center and Jeremy Bridges at right tackle.
Receiver D.J. Hackett (knee) missed his third straight game for Carolina. Reserve defensive tackle Darwin Walker was also inactive with a stiff neck, a day after he was involved in a minor car accident.
