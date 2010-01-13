Cardinals' Boldin, Hayes miss practice; status is game-time decision

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin and inside linebacker Gerald Hayes didn't practice Wednesday.
Hayes suffered a right ankle injury on the first play of the playoff game, but he played with it the rest of the way.
Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said both players are improving, but whether they will play in Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the New Orleans Saints will be a game-time decision.
Steve Breaston started for Boldin last Sunday and had team highs with seven receptions for 125 yards. He also had a touchdown.
Veteran Monty Beisel, signed Nov. 24 as insurance, likely would start if Hayes isn't available.
