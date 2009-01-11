Cardinals beat the odds to host sold-out NFC Championship Game

"Obviously, we are excited that we have another home game to host the NFC Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium," Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said. "It is huge for this organization, for our players, and especially for our fans. After our wild-card win here against Atlanta, I did my victory lap around the stadium because I thought it might have been the last chance for me to show my appreciation to our fans. As we all know now, that was incorrect, and I've never been happier to be wrong."