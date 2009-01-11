Cardinals beat the odds to host sold-out NFC Championship Game

PHOENIX -- Fewer words in NFL history are more improbable than these: The Arizona Cardinals will host the NFC Championship Game.
In the latest example of the Cardinals' incredible playoff fortune, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the defending Super Bowl champion New York Giants 23-11 on Sunday. That means Arizona will stay at home to face the Eagles next Sunday at sold-out University of Phoenix Stadium, with the winner headed to the Super Bowl.
Cardinals fans were so excited about their team hosting the Eagles in next Sunday's NFC Championship Game that they snatched up all the tickets in just six minutes.
"Ticket demand was high even before the Eagles- Giants game started," said Ron Minegar, the Cardinals' Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Once that outcome was decided, and it was certain that we were hosting the NFC Championship Game, the demand grew to enormous proportions."
Because of the flexibility of University of Phoenix Stadium, the Cardinals were able to add seats and use a configuration similar to that of last year's Super Bowl, taking the total seating capacity over 70,000.
It's an amazing scenario for a Cardinals franchise that until this year had only one playoff victory in 61 seasons.
The Cardinals are 7-2 at home this season, including a 30-24 wild-card playoff victory over the Atlanta Falcons. That was followed by a 33-13 stunner at Carolina on Saturday night to send Arizona into its first NFC Championship Game.
Before Saturday, the Cardinals were the lone NFC team not to make it to a conference championship game since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.
"What an effort by the whole team," Arizona quarterback Kurt Warner said Saturday's game. "When you get to this level, you have to win as a team. That's what we've done these past two weeks. Nobody believed it. Nobody expected it."
Instead of a trip to the cold of the Meadowlands to face the Giants, the Cardinals stay in the desert to play in front of what promises to be a loud, boisterous crowd at University of Phoenix Stadium, where one year ago New York upset the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
"Obviously, we are excited that we have another home game to host the NFC Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium," Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said. "It is huge for this organization, for our players, and especially for our fans. After our wild-card win here against Atlanta, I did my victory lap around the stadium because I thought it might have been the last chance for me to show my appreciation to our fans. As we all know now, that was incorrect, and I've never been happier to be wrong."
Arizona was routed by Philadelphia 48-20 on Thanksgiving night, a debacle that came four days after the Cardinals lost at home to the Giants 37-29. The Eagles' home victory ignited a late-season run that put them into the playoffs as the sixth and final seed in the NFC.
In that game, Philadelphia running back Brian Westbrook scored four touchdowns, two rushing and two on passes from quarterback Donovan McNabb, who had been benched for poor play in the previous game. Warner had three throws intercepted.
Arizona's defense was awful, giving up 458 yards in Philadelphia, and was worse in a 47-7 loss at New England on Dec. 21, surrendering 514 yards. That defense bears no resemblance to the one that shut down two of the NFL's best running teams and had a 9-2 turnover advantage against Atlanta and Carolina.
On Saturday, five different players intercepted Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme's passes, including rookie cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who has picks in each of his last three games. The player his teammates call "DRC" also tipped the ball that resulted in Antrel Rolle's interception and 47-yard return.
As they did against the Falcons, the Cardinals dominated the Panthers at the line of scrimmage. Defensive end Antonio Smith stripped Delhomme of the ball, then recovered the fumble to set up the touchdown that put Arizona ahead for good in the first quarter. The play came one week after Smith sacked Matt Ryan in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter against Atlanta.
"It makes me feel good," Smith said. "I've been an underdog forever. It's about time we finally proved to everybody what we have."
Arizona dominated with one of its best players, wide receiver Anquan Boldin, watching in street clothes because of a strained left hamstring. He could be back for game against Philadelphia.
Boldin tested the hamstring before the Carolina game but decided he couldn't go. He sounded optimistic about the coming week.
"It got a lot better from last week until today," Boldin said. "I definitely didn't want last week to be my last game, only playing a half in that game. I just wanted to continue to keep playing. The guys made me a promise -- they told me they would give me another week. They were true to their word."
In Boldin's absence, Fitzgerald caught eight passes for 166 yards, including a 41-yarder to set up Arizona's first touchdown and a 29-yarder for a second quarter touchdown that put the Cardinals ahead 27-7.
In the first two playoff games of his career, Fitzgerald has 14 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns.
"He's an outstanding football player in this league, and everybody knows that, I think," Whisenhunt said. "When you get into the playoffs, you have to have your best players make plays, and Larry did that for us."
