Cardinals' Arrington misses practice; Hartwig, Ward sit for Steelers

Arizona Cardinals running back J.J. Arrington sat out his second consecutive practice Friday, but he said "I'll be fine" for Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 1.
Arrington injured his right knee late in the first half of the Cardinals' 32-25 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.
Arrington was the only Arizona player to miss Friday's workout. Defensive ends Travis LaBoy (biceps), Antonio Smith (knee) and punter Ben Graham (groin) were limited.
Wide receiver Anquan Boldin participated in his second full practice in a row. He missed the divisional playoff victory over Carolina with a strained left hamstring but played against Philadelphia and said he felt no problem with the leg this week.
Pittsburgh offensive tackle Max Starks (knee) and linebacker Lawrence Timmons (illness) returned to practice for the Steelers after sitting out Thursday's workout. Linebacker Patrick Bailey (hamstring) also was back at practice, but he was limited.
Center Justin Hartwig (knee) and wide receiver Hines Ward (knee) missed practice again. Ward previously said he will not miss the Super Bowl.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.