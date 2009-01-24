Cardinals' Arrington misses practice; Hartwig, Ward sit for Steelers

Published: Jan 24, 2009 at 06:48 AM

Arizona Cardinals running back J.J. Arrington sat out his second consecutive practice Friday, but he said "I'll be fine" for Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 1.

Arrington injured his right knee late in the first half of the Cardinals' 32-25 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Arrington was the only Arizona player to miss Friday's workout. Defensive ends Travis LaBoy (biceps), Antonio Smith (knee) and punter Ben Graham (groin) were limited.

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin participated in his second full practice in a row. He missed the divisional playoff victory over Carolina with a strained left hamstring but played against Philadelphia and said he felt no problem with the leg this week.

The Cardinals practice on Saturday, then take Sunday off before flying to Tampa on Monday. The Steelers also will arrive in Tampa on Monday.

Pittsburgh offensive tackle Max Starks (knee) and linebacker Lawrence Timmons (illness) returned to practice for the Steelers after sitting out Thursday's workout. Linebacker Patrick Bailey (hamstring) also was back at practice, but he was limited.

Center Justin Hartwig (knee) and wide receiver Hines Ward (knee) missed practice again. Ward previously said he will not miss the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 15 Thursday night inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) active vs. Chiefs on Thursday night

Running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is active for the Chargers' first-place showdown with the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.
news

RB Index, Week 15: RB2s who will have a bigger stretch-run impact than RB1s

Maurice Jones-Drew selects three RB2s who will have a bigger impact over the final month of the season than the RB1s on their respective teams. Plus, James Conner hits the top five in MJD's running back rankings. 
news

Browns QB Case Keenum tests positive for COVID-19

Case Keenum, who was on track to start in place of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ for Saturday's game against the Raiders, has instead joined his fellow QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive, Mike Garafolo reports. That leaves ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ as the only QB left on Cleveland's active roster. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW