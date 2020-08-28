Cardinals announce no fans to begin 2020 regular season

The Arizona Cardinals will take flight in Weeks 2 and 3 without fans, the team announced Friday.

The franchise informed season ticket holders in an email that spectators will not be allowed to attend the Sept. 20 home opener against Washington and Sept. 27 contest against Detroit due to state restrictions that prohibit large gatherings of people in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"While we would obviously love to start the season in front of the Red Sea, we know this decision is the most responsible one and hopefully contributes to the continued decline of COVID-19 figures in our community," the email read in part.

The team has not ruled out the possibility of fans returning to State Farm Stadium at some point in the future, and pledged to continue to work with local and state officials to determine whether or not such an outcome is achievable.