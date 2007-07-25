Cardinals agree to terms with second-round draft pick Branch

The 6-foot-5, 334-pound Branch was instrumental in helping Michigan's run defense rank No. 1 in the nation last year by allowing only 43.4 rushing yards per game. He was an All-American Dream Team selection and All-Big Ten conference first team choice in 2006 as a junior while starting all 13 games. The native of Rio Rancho, NM, finished his three year collegiate career by starting in 23 of the 37 games that he appeared, collecting 61 tackles, nine sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and one interception.