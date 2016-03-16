Cardinals agree to 1-year contract with Evan Mathis

The Arizona Cardinals wasted no time replacing guard Jonathan Cooper following Tuesday's blockbuster trade with the New England Patriots for Chandler Jones.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reports the contract is worth $6 million.
Mathis skips from the Super Bowl winning Denver Broncos to another title contender in Arizona. He joined the Broncos last offseason after being cut by then-Eagles coach Chip Kelly, following contract disagreements.
The 34-year-old offensive lineman played well in 15 starts for the Broncos at left guard. Mathis did struggle for stretches while battling injury. He remains superior run blocker, which bodes well for young running back David Johnson, who is expected to blow up in 2016. Mathis struggled for stretches in pass blocking in 2015, however -- earning his worst grade ever in that area from Pro Football Focus, which has had an affinity for the guard over the last half decade.
What is clear is that after getting little to nothing out of Cooper, the Cards have upgraded their offensive line and pass rush in the past two days.
(Aside: ESPN's Adam Caplan adds the contract is worth up to $6,000,069. Mathis has worn No. 69 for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. No player currently on the Cardinals owns No. 69.)