Cardinals agree to 1-year contract with Evan Mathis

The 34-year-old offensive lineman played well in 15 starts for the Broncos at left guard. Mathis did struggle for stretches while battling injury. He remains superior run blocker, which bodes well for young running back David Johnson, who is expected to blow up in 2016. Mathis struggled for stretches in pass blocking in 2015, however -- earning his worst grade ever in that area from Pro Football Focus, which has had an affinity for the guard over the last half decade.