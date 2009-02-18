Cardinals again use franchise tag on LB Dansby, eye longer deal

The deadline for franchise tag designation is Thursday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. ET. Under the terms of the "non-exclusive" franchise tag designation, a player receives a one-year tender at 120% of his 2008 salary or the average of the five highest paid NFL players at his position in '08, whichever is greater. The Cardinals can continue to negotiate a long-term contract with Dansby through July 15. If he receives an offer sheet from another team, the Cardinals can match it or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation. The franchise tag was created in 1993 as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement to help teams keep their star players.