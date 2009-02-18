Cardinals again use franchise tag on LB Dansby, eye longer deal

The Arizona Cardinals have placed the "non-exclusive" franchise tag on linebacker Karlos Dansby, the team announced Wednesday. It is the second consecutive year Dansby has received the designation.
2008 Statistics
Tackles: 119
Sacks: 4
Interceptions: 2
Dansby told Sporting News Radio that he wants to get a long-term deal done and his preference is to stay with the Cardinals.
"I definitely do," he said. "If they're willing to step up and get something done. If not, then it's time for me to move on."
NFL Network's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the move was likely to happen. Schefter reported that it means the team has to feel good about its chances of re-signing QB Kurt Warner.
The tag guarantees Dansby a one-year, $9.6 million salary in 2009. The Cardinals said they will continue to try to strike a long-term deal with Dansby.
The deadline for franchise tag designation is Thursday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. ET. Under the terms of the "non-exclusive" franchise tag designation, a player receives a one-year tender at 120% of his 2008 salary or the average of the five highest paid NFL players at his position in '08, whichever is greater. The Cardinals can continue to negotiate a long-term contract with Dansby through July 15. If he receives an offer sheet from another team, the Cardinals can match it or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation. The franchise tag was created in 1993 as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement to help teams keep their star players.