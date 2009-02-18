Cardinals again use franchise tag on LB Dansby, eye longer deal

Published: Feb 18, 2009 at 03:17 AM

The Arizona Cardinals have placed the "non-exclusive" franchise tag on linebacker Karlos Dansby, the team announced Wednesday. It is the second consecutive year Dansby has received the designation.

Karlos Dansby, LB
Arizona Cardinals

2008 Statistics
Tackles: 119

Sacks: 4

Interceptions: 2

Dansby told Sporting News Radio that he wants to get a long-term deal done and his preference is to stay with the Cardinals.

"I definitely do," he said. "If they're willing to step up and get something done. If not, then it's time for me to move on."

NFL Network's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the move was likely to happen. Schefter reported that it means the team has to feel good about its chances of re-signing QB Kurt Warner.

The tag guarantees Dansby a one-year, $9.6 million salary in 2009. The Cardinals said they will continue to try to strike a long-term deal with Dansby.

The deadline for franchise tag designation is Thursday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. ET. Under the terms of the "non-exclusive" franchise tag designation, a player receives a one-year tender at 120% of his 2008 salary or the average of the five highest paid NFL players at his position in '08, whichever is greater. The Cardinals can continue to negotiate a long-term contract with Dansby through July 15. If he receives an offer sheet from another team, the Cardinals can match it or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation. The franchise tag was created in 1993 as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement to help teams keep their star players.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Following a game-tying Lions field goal with just 23 seconds left, Josh Allen rallied his Bills once more to set up Tyler Bass, who connected on a 45-yard field goal to lift Buffalo over Detroit, 28-25.

news

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Miller is believed to have a knee sprain.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will be returning All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White for a matchup against the Detroit Lions in the inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE