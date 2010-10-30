Cardinals activate veteran linebacker Hayes off PUP list

The Arizona Cardinals activated linebacker Gerald Hayes off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Saturday.
Hayes, 30, is entering his eighth season with the Cardinals. He appeared in 14 games, including 13 starts, last season with 62 tackles and one forced fumble.
Hayes has appeared in 88 regular-season games with 60 starts since the Cardinals drafted him in the third round in 2003. He has recorded 395 tackles, 5.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.
The Cardinals also activated rookie linebacker O'Brien Schofield off the non-football injury list Saturday.
To make room for Hayes and Schofield, the team released wide receiver Onrea Jones and linebacker Alex Hall.