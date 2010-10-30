Cardinals activate veteran linebacker Hayes off PUP list

Published: Oct 30, 2010 at 09:06 AM

The Arizona Cardinals activated linebacker Gerald Hayes off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Saturday.

Hayes, 30, is entering his eighth season with the Cardinals. He appeared in 14 games, including 13 starts, last season with 62 tackles and one forced fumble.

Hayes has appeared in 88 regular-season games with 60 starts since the Cardinals drafted him in the third round in 2003. He has recorded 395 tackles, 5.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

The Cardinals also activated rookie linebacker O'Brien Schofield off the non-football injury list Saturday.

To make room for Hayes and Schofield, the team released wide receiver Onrea Jones and linebacker Alex Hall.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL investigating allegations against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The NFL informed the Houston Texans on Thursday it is investigating allegations made this week against quarterback Deshaun Watson under the league's personal-conduct policy.
news

Browns signing CB Troy Hill to four-year, $24 million deal

The Browns are signing former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill to a four-year, $24 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Auburn, Stanford pro days: QB prospect Davis Mills shines

One of the 2021 NFL Draft's most intriguing QB talents put on an impressive show at Stanford's pro day. Chase Goodbread provides news and notes from a busy day of workouts.
news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Fantasy Free Agency Frenzy (aka The Eye of the Storm)

The frenzy of free agency is upon us and Michael F. Florio and Marcas Grant tackle the implications on the fantasy world. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW